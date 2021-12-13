Turning the corner on the construction industry’s talent shortage

The number of commercial construction and infrastructure projects continues to grow, which is excellent news for the economy. But there's a problem: Companies can't find enough workers. There are 10 million unfilled manufacturing jobs worldwide due to a lack of skilled labor, the World Economic Forum estimates, including many in the building trades. The U.S. alone will need an estimated 1.28 million more construction workers by 2023, according to a recent analysis by the national trade association…