Renovation boom drives demand for contractors

Most U.S. homeowners are ready for a change. Whether it’s turning a bathroom into a spa-like retreat or bringing a fresh look and smart appliances into the kitchen, remodeling projects abound. In fact, more than 70% of U.S. homeowners are planning or considering a home renovation project before the end of the year, according to a recent survey by the tool manufacturer DEWALT, which is a Stanley Black & Decker brand. The most common projects? Bathrooms (42%), kitchens (40%), bedrooms (28%), porches,…