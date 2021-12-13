Lateral flow kits run out on government website amid high demand
Rapid home testing kits are no longer available on the government website as the Omicron Covid-19 variant runs riot.Full Article
The Government website on Monday said "there are no more home tests available".
Lateral flow home test kits are unavailable on the Government website, as people wait to book a coronavirus vaccine.