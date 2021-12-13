Five things you need to know today, and what your company should know about Omicron

Good morning, Cincinnati! Here are the five most important things you need to know to help start your busy business day: Chris Wetterich reports the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority has approved financing tools to build $100 million in local commercial and residential developments in Oakley, Springdale and Woodlawn. For CincyInno, Liz Engel writes CinCor Pharma, a local startup developing treatments for hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases, has dosed its first patient…