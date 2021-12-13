U.S. mortgage rates again remain stagnant

U.S. mortgage rates essentially held steady for the third straight week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.10% for the week ending Dec. 9 — down from 3.11% last week. Five months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.71%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “Mortgage rates have moved sideways over the last several weeks, fluctuating within…