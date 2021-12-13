Crown Holdings Inc. approves $3B share buyback program

Crown Holdings Inc. has authorized a share buyback program to purchase up to $3 billion of its stock through the end of 2024. The Yardley company, which makes cans for beverages including Coca-Cola, Heineken, and Pepsi-Cola and food for companies such as Nestlé, signed off on the new program and it supersedes a previous authorization from Feb. 25, 2021, that permitted it to buy up to $1.5 billion of its shares. It will also stand among the most ambitious buyback programs made by Crown (NYSE: CCK). Crown…