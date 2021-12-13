In leadership switch, Santa Fe Farms appoints new CEO

Kim Kovacs will become the new CEO of Santa Fe Farms, a leading hemp services company in New Mexico. She is currently the company's chief strategy officer. Kovacs's appointment comes as the company's former CEO and founder Steven Gluckstern will move to become the company's executive chairman with a focus on industry advocacy. In addition, Rick Schawelson will take over as president and chief operating officer of Santa Fe Farms, according to a release from the company. The leadership changes at…