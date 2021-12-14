North Texas Cares awards $63.1 million to more than 1,000 local nonprofits

According to a report, North Texas Cares, a unique collaboration between DFW nonprofits, has awarded $63.1 million to more than 1,000 local nonprofits. The funding was done in two stages and included more than 2,000 grants: Between April and July 2020, a total of 1,480 grants totaling $42 million were awarded to over 700 nonprofits through a single, common grant application. Those grants were for needs specifically because of COVID-19. The second round of funding was launched in August 2020…