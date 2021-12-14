Ghost kitchen operator Reef's future in Minneapolis remains unclear

National ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology Inc. has put the brakes on a planned expansion into Minneapolis after clashing with regulations here and in other major U.S. cities. The Miami-based company, backed by investment giant Softbank, operates delivery-only commercial kitchens — often out of trailers stationed in parking lots— using them to cook for restaurant chains that haven't built physical presences in a particular area yet or don't want to add more physical locations. Clients…