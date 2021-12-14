Ghost kitchen operator Reef's future in Minneapolis remains unclear

Ghost kitchen operator Reef's future in Minneapolis remains unclear

bizjournals

Published

National ghost kitchen operator Reef Technology Inc. has put the brakes on a planned expansion into Minneapolis after clashing with regulations here and in other major U.S. cities. The Miami-based company, backed by investment giant Softbank, operates delivery-only commercial kitchens — often out of trailers stationed in parking lots— using them to cook for restaurant chains that haven't built physical presences in a particular area yet or don't want to add more physical locations. Clients…

Full Article