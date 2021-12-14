Two cargo ships collide in the Baltic Sea
Published
Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving at least one person dead and another missing Monday.Full Article
Published
Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving at least one person dead and another missing Monday.Full Article
Two cargo ships collided in the Baltic Sea off southern Sweden, leaving at least one person dead and another missing Monday.
It happened between the Swedish coastal town of Ystad and the Danish island of Bornholm.