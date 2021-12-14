Elon Musk says Tesla will start to accept dogecoin for some merchandise – sending the meme token soaring 15%
Published
Tesla boss Elon Musk said the company will start to sell some merchandise for dogecoin, and will "see how it goes."Full Article
