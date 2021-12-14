UK expected to remove all 11 countries from red list
The UK is expected to take all 11 African countries off England's red list, easing travel restrictionsFull Article
All 11 countries on the UK's coronavirus travel red list will be removed from 4am on Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has..
The list was resurrected last month in a bid to reduce the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant