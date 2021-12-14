Two Pfizer doses give 70% protection against hospitalisation from Omicron, study shows
Published
Report suggests share of cases that develop into severe disease should be lower than in previous wavesFull Article
Published
Report suggests share of cases that develop into severe disease should be lower than in previous wavesFull Article
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant..
Pfizer Says Its
Booster Provides , Protection Against Omicron Variant.
Pfizer Says Its
Booster Provides , Protection..