Tesco has seen off the threat of a pre-Christmas strike by workers at nine distribution centres as it agreed to a new pay deal with trade union Usdaw.Full Article
Tesco averts pre-Christmas strike threat with improved pay offer
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tesco workers at Scots distribution centre back pre-Christmas strike action
Union chiefs say the previously offered four per cent annual pay rise offer amounts to a real terms pay cut.
Daily Record
Empty shelves threat as Tesco workers set for pre-Christmas strike action
Warehouse workers and and drivers at Tesco are to hold a series of strikes over pay which their trade union says could result in..
Sky News