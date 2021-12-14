Harvard professor's trial a test of DOJ's China prosecutions

BOSTON (AP) — The trial of a Harvard University professor charged with hiding his ties to a Chinese-run recruitment program is the latest bellwether in the U.S. Justice Department's controversial effort to crackdown on economic espionage by China.



Jury selection started Tuesday in Boston federal court in the trial of Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology.



Lieber's is among the highest profile cases to come from the U.S. Department of Justice’s so-called “China Initiative,” which was launched in 2018 under former President Donald Trump but has faced criticism for its impact on academic research and concerns that it amounts to racial profiling of Chinese researchers.



Lieber’s lawyer, Marc Mukasey, didn’t comment ahead of the trial but has said his client maintains his innocence.



“The government has this wrong,” he said last year. "When justice is done, Charlie’s good name will be restored.”



Lieber was arrested last January on allegations that he hid his involvement in China’s Thousand Talents Plan, a program designed to recruit people with knowledge of foreign technology and intellectual property to China.



Lieber, prosecutors said, was paid $50,000 a month by the Wuhan University of Technology in China, given up to $158,000 in living expenses and awarded more than $1.5 million in grants to establish a research lab at the Chinese university.



In exchange, prosecutors say, Lieber agreed to publish articles, organize international conferences and apply for patents on behalf of the Chinese university.



He's pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include two counts of making false statements to authorities and four tax offenses for failing to report income from the Wuhan university.



At the time, Lieber was one of the...