Winner of Launch Greensboro’s Demo Day wants to make your life easier

Think – how long is your to-do list? And how many of those tasks do you not want to do or simply do not have time for? That’s what Work-Life Solutions Concierge, a Greensboro-based lifestyle management company, aims to help with – it wants to take on people’s to-do lists so that they are happier and more productive. The company offers a range personalized errand-running and personal assistant services, including office organization, gift shopping, wrapping and delivery, and courier services.…