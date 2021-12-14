Texas startup hires away Amazon retail veteran to lead engineering division

Jungle Scout, a startup that provides analytics software for third-party Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) sellers, hired one of the tech giant's e-commerce veterans away from it. Stephen Curial, a former director of software development who oversaw Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) teams, began as Jungle Scout's first chief technology officer earlier this month. He'll stay in Seattle for the company, which has its headquarters in Austin, Texas, but advertises a "remote-first" philosophy. Curial spent over…