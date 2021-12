French luxury group Chanel has named Leena Nair, the chief human resource officer (CHRO) of Unilever, as its global CEO. This makes Nair, born and brought up in Kolhapur, the second Indian-origin woman to take over as a global CEO after Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo). Nair’s appointment is a major thrust to the HR function, to bring CHROs to the forefront of leadership candidature.