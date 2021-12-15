Why Diversity Fund Houston aims to be the "friends and family" for Black, Hispanic founders

Statistically, Black startup entrepreneurs face an uphill battle when it comes to raising venture capital. Through the first half of 2021, a record $147 billion in venture capital was invested in U.S. startups, but only 1.2% of that went to Black startup entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase. It's a statistic three Houston Black entrepreneurs are all too familiar with. Because of the challenges they themselves faced while building their own companies, they decided to form a venture capital fund…