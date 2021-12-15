States volunteer to take more cuts in Colorado River water

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Water leaders for Arizona, Nevada and California signed an agreement Wednesday to voluntarily reduce their take from the Colorado River to help stave off mandatory cuts in the upcoming years.



The signing took place at the Colorado River Water Users Association annual meeting in Las Vegas, amid urgency to negotiate new rules for managing the dwindling river — which serves 40 million people — beyond 2026, when current guidelines and an overlapping drought plan expire.



The newest agreement, known as the “500+ Plan,” requires the states to cut 500,000 acre-feet in 2022 and 2023, or enough to serve 1 million to 1.5 million households annually, depending on water usage and conservation in the area.



It also requires the states put up millions of dollars — $60 million from Arizona and $20 million each from Nevada and California. The federal government would match the funding, for a total of $200 million.



The money would fund water efficiency projects and programs to reduce usage throughout Arizona, Nevada and California, which are in the river's lower basin.



The stop-gap measure upstaged what water managers had hoped to be the focus of the Las Vegas gathering — the start of negotiations for the next plan. That will have to wait, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told attendees over video conference.



“We need to focus on near-term operational challenges,” she said.



Exactly how much water each state will contribute under the 500+ Plan is still being negotiated. The three states' share of Colorado River water is delivered through the country's largest reservoir, Lake Mead. The lake fell below 1,075 feet (327 meters) above sea level this year, triggering mandatory cuts for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico in 2022.



The states had volunteered to cut...