The Bank of England's interest rate hike will add to monthly mortgage payments for millions of borrowers.Full Article
The Bank of England has raised interest rates: What will it mean for you?
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Interest rates: 'We had to take action' says Bank of England
ODN
The Governor of the Bank of England has explained the move to increase interest rates to 0.25 per cent, despite uncertainty over..
-
UK bank shares jump as Bank of England raises interest rate
FT.com
-
UK interest rate hike is 1st in a top economy amid pandemic
euronews
-
Bank of England raises interest rates to 0.25pc in first increase for three years
Telegraph.co.uk
-
The Bank of England raises its interest rate in bid to control inflation.
NYTimes.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Bank of England raises interest rates just before Christmas
Wales Online
Mortgage bills are set to rise
-
Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices
Upworthy
-
Bank Of England Lifts Rate For First Time Since 2018
RTTNews
-
Alert: Bank of England raises interest rates to curb rising prices, 1st among world's leading economies to do so since pandemic
SeattlePI.com
-
Bank of England raises its interest rate in bid to control inflation.
NYTimes.com