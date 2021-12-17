From reopened to reinvigorated: How to fully realize the next step for your business

Resilience. Grit. The ability to pivot. Call it what you will, but by April 2021, 89% of small business owners said they were confident their business would survive the pandemic. It's a real testament to what can be accomplished with the right mindset – and the right financial support. At Summit Credit Union, we gave out the most Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to businesses in Wisconsin of any credit union in the state, hoping we'd see that kind of turning tide. Now for businesses of…