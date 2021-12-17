Boris dealt a blow: Lib Dems pull off shock by election win in North Shropshire
Published
The Lib Dems have capitalised on recent scandals which have rocked the government to pull off a win in the North Shropshire by election.Full Article
Published
The Lib Dems have capitalised on recent scandals which have rocked the government to pull off a win in the North Shropshire by election.Full Article
Lib Dem candidate Helen Morgan overturned a 23,000 Tory majority to send a very pointed message to the scandal-ridden Prime..
Seizing what had been an ultra-safe constituency from the Conservatives, Lib Dem Helen Morgan won by a stunning 5,925 votes