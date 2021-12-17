Tupperware sees big recovery — but the turnaround still is under way

Work is under way on Tupperware Brands Corp.’s reversal-of-fortunes plan, but the firm has improved from its poor performance two years ago. The Orlando-based manufacturer of innovative kitchenware and other home and beauty products (NYSE: TUP) experienced a big sales boost and subsequent share price growth in 2020. Sales got a significant lift thanks to more people eating at home during the Covid-19 pandemic, which coincided with a push by Tupperware’s new CEO Miguel Fernandez to equip its…