Peloton pulls Mr Big ad as Chris Noth faces sexual assault claims
Peleton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth after he was accused of sexual assault in claims published by the Hollywood Reporter.Full Article
Chris Noth recently reprised his role as Mr. Big in the 'Sex And The City' reboot 'And Just Like That...'
Sex And The City star Chris Noth has said allegations of sexual assault made against him by two different women are "categorically..