Booster jabs could offer 80 per cent protection against Omicron variant
Published
A third dose of the vaccine offers significant protection from Omicron variant, according to the latest study from Imperial College London.Full Article
Published
A third dose of the vaccine offers significant protection from Omicron variant, according to the latest study from Imperial College London.Full Article
Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get..
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centers in..