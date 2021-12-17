TfL funding crisis: UK Government agrees last-minute cash deal to keep Tube running until February
Published
Transport for London (TfL) tonight announced it had reached another short-term stop-gap funding deal with central government to fund the capital’s transport network until early February. Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, said: “The Government has today confirmed an extension of its funding support for TfL through until 4 February, for which we are grateful. The Mayor [...]Full Article