Mayor Turner tests positive for Covid-19

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has tested positive for Covid-19. He was tested Friday, Dec. 17, after showing mild coronavirus symptoms. The mayor's office confirmed Turner is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. "I was not feeling well overnight and thought I was suffering from allergies or a sinus infection, so I decided to get tested…