Dallas fintech Apex terminates SPAC deal to go public

A Dallas fintech that was set to go public through a merger has backed off the idea. Apex Fintech Solutions LLC was set to make the move via a merger with Northern Star Investment Corp. II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Yet Apex has notified Northern Star it was “terminating that certain agreement and plan of reorganization,” according to a filing by Northern Star with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Apex made a decision with "the business combination…