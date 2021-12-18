Lord Frost resigns as Brexit minister
He says he hopes Boris Johnson will not be tempted by "coercive measures" to tackle Covid.Full Article
Dominic Raab says he does not agree with Lord Frost's reason for resignation, arguing the UK would have seen "much greater damage"..
Lord Frost insists his resignation is "absolutely not" about the prime minister's leadership but his opposition to "coercive" Covid..