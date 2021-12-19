Khan warns new covid restrictions ‘inevitable’ as public services near breaking point
London's mayor Sadiq Khan has warned that without further Covid-19 restrictions public services could be pushed to breaking point.Full Article
LONDON (AP) — The British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread..