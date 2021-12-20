Liz Weston: Why a 401(k)-to-IRA rollover could be a mistake

If you leave a job or retire, you’re often encouraged to roll over your 401(k) or other workplace retirement account into an individual retirement account. That might not be the right move.



Workplace plans have rules that can protect you from subpar investments and advisors who put their own interests ahead of yours. IRA investments can be more expensive, which can result in less money to spend in retirement. Workplace plans also may offer easier access to your money.



IRAs typically offer many more investment options, a fact heavily emphasized by the financial services companies that want your money. Rollovers are big business — the Investment Company Institute, a trade group, reports that households transferred $463 billion from employer-sponsored plans to IRAs in 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available.



But just having more investment choices isn’t necessarily better.



“With a 401(k), your options are typically going to be more limited, but your options are also going to be squarely within your best interest,” says Dylan Bruce, financial services counsel for the Consumer Federation of America, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group.



WHY THE FIDUCIARY STANDARD MATTERS



You usually have choices about what to do with your retirement funds when you leave a job, and an IRA rollover is only one way to preserve the money’s tax-deferred status. Other ways include leaving the account where it is (your former employer must allow this if your balance is over $5,000 ) or rolling the money into a new employer’s retirement plan , if that plan accepts such transfers.



Most workplace retirement plans are covered under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, which imposes a fiduciary duty on the people and companies overseeing the plans. Fiduciaries are required to...