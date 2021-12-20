Panthers owner David Tepper buys land near Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper last week purchased 4.6 acres at West Morehead and McNinch streets in Charlotte for $15.5 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. A spokesperson at Tepper Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the NFL Panthers and MLS Charlotte FC, confirmed the land purchase but declined to disclose terms or plans. A source with knowledge of the deal told Charlotte Business Journal that Tepper Sports viewed the sales price as attractive and bought…Full Article