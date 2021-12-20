Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper buys land near Bank of America Stadium
Published
Tepper Sports & Entertainment has paid $15.5 million for a 4.6-acre site close to Bank of America Stadium in uptown.Full Article
Published
Tepper Sports & Entertainment has paid $15.5 million for a 4.6-acre site close to Bank of America Stadium in uptown.Full Article
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper last week purchased 4.6 acres at West Morehead and McNinch streets in Charlotte for $15.5..
Tepper Sports & Entertainment has paid $15.5 million for a 4.6-acre site close to the NFL stadium.