Washington Football Team said to be pushing for domed stadium in Northern Virginia
Published
Officials with the Washington Football Team have been increasing their efforts to build a new stadium and mixed-use complex in Northern Virginia. According to The Washington Post, the team is most interested in pursuing a domed stadium in Loudoun or Prince William counties. The Post cites five anonymous sources who said the franchise is looking for the Virginia General Assembly to pass a measure that would change the state's baseball stadium authority into an agency that would oversee the financing…Full Article