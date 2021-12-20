8 things you need to know today

Good morning Baltimore! It's only fitting that these last few weeks of 2021 feel like some of the toughest and most hectic of the year. Covid is ramping back up, everyone is trying to get their booster shots or get tested all while preparing to travel for the holidays and many of us still have a few more gifts to buy (myself included). Hang in there folks, we can do this together. It'll be pretty cold out today — mostly in the low 40s — with plenty of sunshine. Now, for the news to start…