Adani Group to build 80% of Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga e-way
The Adani Group has bagged the contract to build India’s longest expressway project — the Rs 17,000-crore and 594-km-long Meerut-Prayagraj e-way — in Uttar Pradesh.Full Article
