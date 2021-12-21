CBF Morning Run: What you need to know today + here we go again, holiday edition

Hello Columbus, and welcome to Day 2 of Christmas week! It's hard to tell which is the bigger last-minute stressor – the drive to finish Christmas shopping or the hunt for rapid Covid-19 tests. While you gear up for another day of holiday prep, check out a few stories you might have missed from us lately: Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth again postpone electives due to new Covid-19 surge. Hospitalizations from Covid-19 in the region are approaching the peak from last January.…