Rite-Aid to close 63 stores

Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based drugstore company said the closures are part of a "first phase" of an effort to reduce costs and boost its bottom line. Rite-Aid did not disclose which locations it plans to close. The company has 2,451 stores across 18 states, 535 of which are in California — including seven in San Jose alone with multiple other locations throughout the greater Bay Area. The store closures began last…