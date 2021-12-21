Rite-Aid to close 63 stores

Pharmacy chain Rite-Aid said Tuesday it plans to close 63 locations across the U.S. The Pennsylvania-based drugstore company said the closures are part of a "first phase" of an effort to reduce costs and boost its bottom line. Rite-Aid did not disclose which locations it plans to close. The company has 2,451 stores across 18 states, 535 of which are in California. The store closures began last month, company officials said in an earnings release early Tuesday, and are expected to provide an annual…