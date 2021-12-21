The CEO of the world's largest hedge fund is gearing up to run for Senate in Pennsylvania
Published
McCormick has been discussing a Senate run in Pennsylvania with GOP donors and party leaders, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.Full Article
Published
McCormick has been discussing a Senate run in Pennsylvania with GOP donors and party leaders, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.Full Article
Hedge fund executive David McCormick reportedly recruited Hope Hicks and other Donald Trump alumni to bolster his run for the U.S...