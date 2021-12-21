Putin warns of military response to ‘aggressive’ Nato as invasion fears rise
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Nato he will respond “harshly to hostile steps”, amid escalating fears the country could invade Ukraine.Full Article
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland and Lithuania joined Ukraine on Monday to call for stronger Western sanctions against Moscow amid a..
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take..