Edmunds: 2022 Ford Maverick vs. 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Remember the compact trucks that were popular in the 1980s and 1990s? Well, they’ve made a comeback for the 2022 model year via the all-new Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.



Built on crossover platforms, the Maverick and Santa Cruz promise better fuel economy and ride more comfortably than traditional midsize or full size body-on-frame pickups such as the Toyota Tacoma or Ford F-150. They can’t tow or haul as much as those trucks, but they’re easier to park and have enough utility to suit many buyers. So which compact truck is the better purchase? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out.



STYLING AND COMFORT



The Ford Maverick closely resembles its F-150 sibling in miniature. A rectangular grille, oversized headlights, and slab sides make for a utilitarian aesthetic that’s sure to put traditional truck buyers at ease. Hyundai’s Santa Cruz counters with a more daring design. A distinctive-looking grille, swept-forward rear roof pillars and available 20-inch wheels create curb appeal the Maverick can’t match.



While the Maverick shares its platform with the Escape crossover SUV, it rides firmly, much like a conventional truck. Stiff seats and hard interior plastics can’t cushion the Ford’s bumpy ride either. Meanwhile, the Santa Cruz leverages its Tucson crossover SUV underpinnings for a smooth ride over almost any road surface. Supple, supportive front seats further enhance driving comfort. Hyundai’s Santa Cruz is off to a strong start with superior style and ride refinement.



Winner: Santa Cruz



ENGINES AND FUEL ECONOMY



Ford offers the Maverick pickup with two engine choices: a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid producing 191 horsepower or a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 250 horsepower. The peppier motor hustles the Maverick to 60 mph in just 6.4 seconds...