Wait, whom should we tip for the holidays — and how much?

You’re likely planning to give some extra love to family and friends this time of year. But what about your dog walker or babysitter? If you haven’t already, consider showing appreciation for your service providers with a gift or bonus gratuity.



After all, now is the time to “say ‘thank you’ and wish people well for the next year,” says Lizzie Post, who hosts the “Awesome Etiquette” podcast and is based in Burlington, Vermont.



The kind sentiment around gifting and tipping is clear, sure, but the specifics can be confusing. How much do you give, and to whom? And what if the idea of shelling out more cash around the holidays turns your insides to eggnog?



You’ll find answers to these questions below, but first, let’s discuss timing. There’s no need to get your tips, gifts and notes delivered by Christmas, and it’s fine if you missed Hanukkah or are running behind on Kwanzaa. Shoot for some time around the new year.



WHO SHOULD RECEIVE GIFTS OR EXTRA GRATUITY?



Show your generosity to providers you see consistently — at least four or five times throughout the year, says Crystal L. Bailey, director of The Etiquette Institute of Washington (in D.C.).



These are typically people “who you developed a closer professional relationship with, whose services you greatly appreciate,” she adds.



So, if you get your hair cut by whoever is available and don’t know their name, don’t worry about a gift or extra gratuity. But, if you’re a regular client of a specific hairdresser, and they know just how to do your ’do, consider showing some year-end generosity.



Gifts or tips may also be appropriate for child care professionals, teachers, housekeepers, personal trainers and dog walkers. “That list is going to be a little different for...