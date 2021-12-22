Key tax changes to expect for multinational companies in 2022
Published
When it comes to tax, change is on the horizon for multinational companies. But with discussions over what, who and how to tax for cross-border entities, uncertainty abounds. In this video, Sophia Boutilier, Principal, International Tax at KPMG, outlines the changes currently being negotiated, where companies should be focusing their efforts to prepare themselves, and the importance of having a trusted partner to navigate through the turbulence.Full Article