How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Wednesday, adding to the week’s gains ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose. Technology companies and a mix of retailers led the gains. Major indexes are still on track for weekly gains after a rally on Tuesday.



On Wednesday:



The S&P 500 rose 47.33 points, or 1%, to 4,696.56.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.19 points, or 0.7%, to 35,753.89.



The Nasdaq rose 180.81 points, or 1.2%, to 15,521.89.



The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.96 points, or 0.9%, to 2,221.90.



For the week:



The S&P 500 is up 75.92 points, or 1.6%.



The Dow is up 388.45 points, or 1.1%.



The Nasdaq is up 352.21 points, or 2.3%.



The Russell 2000 is up 47.97 points, or 2.2%.



For the year:



The S&P 500 is up 940.49 points, or 25%.



The Dow is up 5,147.41 points, or 16.8%.



The Nasdaq is up 2,633.61 points, or 20.4%.



The Russell 2000 is up 247.05 points, or 12.5%.