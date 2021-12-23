White House Staff Member In Close Contact With Vice President Harris Tests Covid Positive

RTTNews

A White House staff member who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris was found to have infected with coronavirus later, the White House announced The White House did not reveal the identity of the aide, who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday. The staff, who was regularly being tested every day, had been returning negative results for Covid-19. On Wednesday mo

