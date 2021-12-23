Kenosha’s gBETA accelerator program could start as early as summer 2022

A new gBETA startup accelerator program planned for entrepreneurs of color and female founders in Kenosha could start as early as summer 2022. gener8tor Management LLC, a Wisconsin company that runs more than 30 gBETA programs across North America, will be looking to hire a program director in the new year, gener8tor partner Abby Kursel said. The city of Kenosha will receive up to $990,000 in government funding to establish the program, Gov. Tony Evers announced on Dec. 14. That funding is intended…