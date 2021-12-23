What did Pennsylvanians drink this year? Here's a look at the best-selling wines and spirits of 2021

Pennsylvanians spent record amounts on alcohol during the 2021 fiscal year, buying $2.91 billion worth of spirits and wine. That figure represents a $349.4 million increase over the year prior and beat out the pre-pandemic-era record of $2.67 billion set in the 2019 fiscal year, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's annual report. A significant portion of those sales came from Greater Philadelphia. Five of the six top-selling counties were Philadelphia and its four collar counties.…