Impackful Solutions opens location in Louisville, looks to break into bourbon business

A new-to-market packaging company looking to break into the bourbon business knew there was only one place to do it. Impackful Solutions made its debut in Louisville in July after opening its first location in Napa Valley, California in March. This company specializes in packaging, fulfillment, co-packing and storage of wine, and it is starting to break into spirits as well. Impackful Solutions custom designs packages for alcohol retailers, as well as deals in direct-to-consumer fulfillment. President…